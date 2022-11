Juan Campos made the long trek from Mexico to play in a power soccer tournament this weekend at the University of Houston.

“I’ve never come to another country before, so it’s a blessing to be here and I’m excited to play with the teams around here,” he said.

The 18-year-old was born with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a degenerative disease that weakens muscles.

It became apparent around age 4 when he began to struggle to run and climb stairs. By 9, he needed a walker. And within six months, he relied on a wheelchair.

Power soccer is the only competitive team sport for power wheelchair users, particularly for athletes who have muscle-weakening diseases. Teams get the chance to compete without any advantages or special treatment.

“I’ve always tried sports since I was young, but this sport was not like other adaptive sports. The adrenaline is unlike any other typical sport and it’s great to know that a team sport exists like this.” Campos said. “It’s an essential part of my life.”

The tournament was held Saturday and Sunday at the University of Houston Recreation and Wellness Center. Four teams participated: two from Mexico, one from San Antonio and one from Houston.

It was organized by a team of University of Houston students who took a class called Adaptive athletics management, taught by Michael Cottingham, associate professor of health and human performance and director of Adaptive athletics at the University of Houston.

Students participate in several Adaptive sports events and assist teams throughout the year for a grade. Organizing this tournament was an assignment that took almost three months to plan.

“I wasn’t aware that this was a thing. I didn’t know there were sports like this so I’m very grateful to have the experience to be able to do this,” said Aolani Wheeler, a sophomore student at UH.

Wheeler, the main event coordinator, said she felt pride watching the teams compete with passion and energy while their families cheered from the sidelines.

“The reason Adaptive sports is so beneficial to communities is because it shows that people who use wheelchairs are not fragile, delicate, incapable or less-than,” she said.

On the court, each team fielded four players, including a goalkeeper.

That was Kirsten Passmore’s job — one she says it took her five years to get exceptionally good at.

“I was probably the worst goalie the world has ever seen. It took me a while to get good,” Passmore said. “I’ve been playing for eight years now, probably about three years ago I started getting good at my job.”

Passmore plays for the Houston power soccer team and has cerebral palsy, a disease that affects her motor skills and balance. She also has a visual impairment that can affect the way she plays.

She said power soccer is for individuals who have muscular-weakening diseases who cannot participate in most adaptive sports, such as wheelchair basketball or tennis.

“Some activities for those with disabilities hand out participation medals, but it feels good to have winners and losers and you’re expected to participate,” she said. “It’s just like any other sport.”

The Houston Power Soccer Program was founded in 2010 by clinical social worker Diane Muller at Texas Children’s Hospital. Muller manages it along with Kirsten’s mother, Amy Passmore.

Their hope is to play enough games to qualify and compete at the national tournament in June.

“I would invite everybody to keep your sympathy in the parking lot when they come to a game,” said Steve Everett, president of the US Power Soccer Association.

Everett has competed in wheelchair tennis on a national level and received both a Bronze and gold medals throughout his career.

He was born with arthrogyrposis, a bone disease that does not allow parts of the body to fully develop, such as hands and feet.

Now, he travels and supports the players in power soccer tournaments. They said it’s important for fans to see the athletes, rather than their medical conditions.

“Slowly but surely, what happens is that the chair itself starts to disappear and the athlete stands out,” Everett said. “That’s the beauty of this sport.”