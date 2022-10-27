UH Manoa Campus Events Calendar

Brown Bag Biography with Alexandra Effe

October 27, 12:00pm – 1:15pm

Mānoa Campus, Biomed B-104 and Zoom

The Center for Biographical Research presents: / “From Masking to Masquerade: Autofictional Forms and Effects in Diachronic Perspective” / Dr. Alexandra Effe, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, University of Oslo / The contemporary Publishing landscape is full of hybrid autobiographical-fictional books, commonly discussed under the (contested) label autofiction. The term, coined in the 1970s by Writer and critic Serge Doubrovsky, is generally acknowledged to be applicable to texts avant la lettre, but is still Mostly used for postmodern and contemporary texts. In this talk, Dr. Effe proposes a Holistic approach that allows us to understand better how autofictional forms have emerged, to chart developments in forms and functions, and in so doing, to historicize the contemporary boom. / Alexandra Effe is a Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of Oslo, where she is part of the interdisciplinary research and teaching initiative “Literature, Cognition, and Emotions,” and teaches Anglophone and comparative literature. She is the author of JM Coetzee and the Ethics of Narrative Transgression (Palgrave, 2017), co-editor of The Autofictional (Palgrave, 2022) and Autofiction, Emotions, and Humor (Routledge, 2023), and has published articles and book chapters on narrative and cognitive theory, twenty-first-century literature, postcolonial literature, and testimonial writing. As Visiting Scholar at the Oxford Center for Life-Writing, she co-convened the project “Autofiction in Global Perspective.” / Thursday, October 27 / BIOMED B-104 & Zoom / 12 noon to 1:15PM HST / Zoom link: https://hawaii.zoom.us/j/96172869118 / Zoom Meeting ID: 961 7286 9118 / Password: 336906

Center for Biographical Research

