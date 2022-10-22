UH Hilo Women’s soccer soars to 4-0 win on senior day

The University of Hawaii at Hilo Women’s soccer team celebrated senior day on October 18 with a 4-0 win over Holy Names University in Pacific West Conference action.

Teani Arakawa got the Vulcans on the scoreboard in the 42nd minute with an assist on a cross from the left side by Kayla Kunihisaas Arakawa was one-on-one seven yards out for the tap-in goal.

The Vulcans had an Offensive explosion early in the second half as Daelenn Tokunaga netted a pair of goals in the 50th and 55th minutes, with Nanea Wall capping it off with a score in the 61st minute.

Lolo Retsky also posted her sixth shutout in goal to improve to 9-0-2 on the season.

Following the match, Uh Hilo honored its 10 departing seniors: Zariah Nogales, Grace VerHage, Megan Donovan, Bailee BrennanTokunaga, Wall, Maisie PaulsonKunihisa, Brenda Yoshizumi and Jodi Lillie.

With this win, Uh Hilo improved to 10-0-2 overall and 5-0-1 in PacWest play. The game concluded the team’s 2022 home schedule, in which the Vulcans finished with a 5-0-1 home record, outscoring opponents 19-1.

The Vulcans will conclude the regular season with a four-game road slate in southern California starting on October 22 against Biola University.

The PacWest Conference does not have a postseason tournament and its Champion is dependent on the final results of the regular season. Currently, Uh Hilo sits atop the standings with a 5-0-1 record and 16 points. The PacWest The champion will receive an automatic spot in the NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Championship West Region Tournament, consisting of six teams.

