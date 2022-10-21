UH-Hilo Women’s soccer remains at No. 9 in national rankings : Big Island Now

The University of Hawai’i at Hilo Women’s soccer team remains in the Top 10 of the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II rankings, staying at No. 9 in this week’s poll.

Courtesy of the University of Hawai’i at Hilo

All but one school in the Top 10 remained unchanged. Dallas Baptist University was once again voted the top team in the Division II rankings, which were released Tuesday. College of Saint Rose was the only change, leapfrogging the Vulcans to land at the No. 8 spot to swap with Catawba College at No. 11.

UH-Hilo also remains at the No. 2 spot this week in the West Region rankings, as Western Washington University kept its hold at the top while also staying at No. 7 in the national poll.

The Vulcans were 1-0 last week with a 3-0 win against Fresno, Calif.-based Fresno Pacific University, improving to 9-0-2 on the season.

Founded in 1941, the Kansas City, Mo.-based United Soccer Coaches is the world’s largest soccer coaches organization and serves members at every level of the game.

United Soccer Coaches conducts the most widely recognized national and regional soccer ranking system in the country. The intent of the rankings program is to stimulate greater interest in men’s and women’s soccer at the intercollegiate and interscholastic levels and honor those programs enjoying success on a regional and national levels.