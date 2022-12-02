UH Hilo Women’s soccer players named to all-west region teams

University of Hawaii at Hilo Women’s soccer players Grace VerHage, Daelenn Tokunaga, Jodi Lillie and Teani Arakawa were named to the 2022 United Soccer Coaches All-West Region Teams. VerHage and Tokunaga landed first team selections and Lillie and Arakawa were named to the second team.

VerHage tied for No. 1 in the PacWest Conference with 11 total goals, while ranking No. 2 in points (25).

Tokunaga finished tied at No. 1 in the PacWest with seven assists and ranked No. 3 in points (19).

Lillie started all 17 matches and helped the Vulcans’ defense post nine shutouts while contributing offensively with two goals scored—both game winners.

Arakawa had a late-season scoring Onslaught on the way to finishing at No. 6 in the PacWest with 20 total points. She ranked No. 5 in goals.

Uh reached a high of No. 6 in the Weekly United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II Poll during the fifth week of the season. The Vulcans began the season unranked before debuting at No. 17 in the week 2 poll. They remained ranked all season, ending with a final No. 8 ranking.

The Vulcans were undefeated in the regular season, and claimed the 2022 Pacific West Conference Championship title.

For more, visit hiloathletics.com.