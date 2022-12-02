UH Hilo Women’s soccer players named to all-west region teams

From left, Jodi Lillie, Grace VerHage, Daelenn Tokunaga and Teani Arakawa

University of Hawaii at Hilo Women’s soccer players Grace VerHage, Daelenn Tokunaga, Jodi Lillie and Teani Arakawa were named to the 2022 United Soccer Coaches All-West Region Teams. VerHage and Tokunaga landed first team selections and Lillie and Arakawa were named to the second team.

VerHage tied for No. 1 in the PacWest Conference with 11 total goals, while ranking No. 2 in points (25).

Tokunaga finished tied at No. 1 in the PacWest with seven assists and ranked No. 3 in points (19).

Lillie started all 17 matches and helped the Vulcans’ defense post nine shutouts while contributing offensively with two goals scored—both game winners.

Arakawa had a late-season scoring Onslaught on the way to finishing at No. 6 in the PacWest with 20 total points. She ranked No. 5 in goals.

Uh reached a high of No. 6 in the Weekly United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II Poll during the fifth week of the season. The Vulcans began the season unranked before debuting at No. 17 in the week 2 poll. They remained ranked all season, ending with a final No. 8 ranking.

The Vulcans were undefeated in the regular season, and claimed the 2022 Pacific West Conference Championship title.

For more, visit hiloathletics.com.

