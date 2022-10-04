UH-Hilo Women’s soccer named PacWest Team of the Week : Big Island Now

Photo by Joe Poellot/Joe Poellot Photography (courtesy of University of Hawai’i at Hilo)

The University of Hawai’i at Hilo Women’s soccer team swept its competition last week, scoring a total of 10 goals in two matchups at home. The performance earned the Vulcans honors as the Pacific West Conference Team of the Week.

Well. 7 UH-Hilo nearly shut out Dominican University of California, winning the Sept. 26 games 3-1. The Vulcans followed that up with a perfect 7-0 whitewash Oct. 1 against San Francisco-based Academy of Art University. That was the highest number of goals scored by a PacWest team so far this season.

Three different goal scorers found the back of the net against the Dominican Penguins, with fifth-year forward Daelenn Tokunaga providing assists on two of the scores. Junior forward/midfielder Filipaa Graneld had a goal and an assist in the same contest.

Against the Academy of Art Urban Knights, seven different UH-Hilo players scored, including senior forward Nanea Wall of Kealakekua, who also had two assists in the high-scoring affair.

The Vulcans have now outscored their opponents 23-3 this year while improving to 7-0-1 overall and 2-0 in the PacWest.

UH-Hilo takes on Rival Chaminade University on Friday at Saint Louis School Field on O’ahu in a battle of 2-0 teams in the conference. The Vulcans wrap up this week’s action Sunday against Hawai’i Pacific University at Waipi’o Peninsula Soccer Stadium on O’ahu.