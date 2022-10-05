UH-Hilo Women’s soccer moves up to share No. 6 spots in United Soccer Coaches Top 25 : Big Island Now

Courtesy of University of Hawai’i at Hilo

The Stellar performance by the University of Hawai’i at Hilo Women’s soccer team so far this season continues to earn it accolades.

The Vulcans remain leaders of the pack, staying atop the United Soccer Coaches West Region Top 10 this week. They also moved up in the organization’s Week 5 NCAA Division II Top 25. UH-Hilo now shares the No. 6 spot with Grand Valley State.

The UH-Hilo women were ranked No. 7 in last week’s poll. The Week 5 rankings were released Tuesday.

The Vulcans defeated the San Francisco-based Academy of Art University this past weekend, improving to 7-0-1 overall on the season. Grand Valley State, two-time defending national champion, sits at 8-1-2 overall.

Dallas Baptist University remained on top in the Division II rankings despite a loss to then-ranked No. 24 Angelo State (now ranked No. 22). Point Loma Nazarene University also moved up one spot to share of the No. 17 ranking with Frostburg State.

The Vulcans take on the Sea Lions of Point Loma Nazarene on Oct. 24 in San Diego.

In the West Region Top 10, Western Washington swapped with Chico State as the Vikings moved to No. 2. Point Loma Nazarene remained at the No. 3 spots.

Founded in 1941, the Kansas City, Mo.-based United Soccer Coaches conducts the most widely recognized national and regional soccer ranking system in the country. The intent of the rankings is to stimulate greater interest in men’s and women’s soccer at the intercollegiate and interscholastic levels and recognize programs enjoying success on a regional and national level.

United Soccer Coaches rankings are released every Tuesday during the regular season.