UH-Hilo Women’s soccer moves to No. 9 in NCAA Division II rankings : Big Island Now

Courtesy of the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo

Unbeaten Vulcans fall three spots in the latest United Soccer Coaches Top 25

The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Women’s soccer team remains among the nation’s top 10 squads in the latest United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II rankings released Tuesday.

The undefeated Vulcans came in at No. 9 in the Top 25 for Week 6, dropping three spots from last week’s share of the No. 6 spots. Dallas Baptist University remained atop the Division II rankings. The Women’s soccer Squad also fell to No. 2 in the West Region rankings, swapping spots with Western Washington University of Bellingham, Wash., who moved up seven spots this week to No. 7 in the national poll.

UH-Hilo was 1-0-1 for last week, with a scoreless tie to Chaminade University of Honolulu and a win against Hawaiʻi Pacific University. The Vulcans are now 8-0-2 overall for the season.

The Vulcans’ Lone game this week is Oct. 15 at home against Fresno Pacific University of Fresno, Calif.

Founded in 1941, Kansas City, Mo.-based United Soccer Coaches conducts the most widely recognized national and regional soccer ranking system in the country. Released every Tuesday during the regular season, the rankings are an indicator of week-to-week status of qualified programs and in no way should be used as a guide or indicator of Eligibility for Championship selection.