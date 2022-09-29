UH-Hilo Women’s Soccer Leaps to No. 7 in United Soccer Coaches Top 25 : Big Island Now

Courtesy of the University of Hawai’i at Hilo

Vulcans also stand atop West Region rankings

The University of Hawai’i at Hilo Women’s soccer team didn’t just climb in the most recent United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II Top 25 rankings this week — the Vulcans leapt into the Top 10.

UH-Hilo went 2-0 last week with wins against Chaminade University and Dominican University of California to move up eight spots to No. 7 in this week’s poll. The Vulcans were ranked No. 15 the previous week and debuted in the Top 25 at No. 17 in the Week 2 poll.

Dallas Baptist University (6-0-1) remained atop the Division II rankings this week after notching a win against then-No. 10 West Texas A&M. The rest of the top five also remained intact.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The UH-Hilo women also overtook the top spot in the West Region rankings, as previous No. 1 Point Loma Nazarene went 1-1 last week with a loss to Concordia Irvine in non-conference action.

Founded in 1941, the Kansas City, Mo.-based United Soccer Coaches conducts the most widely recognized national and regional soccer ranking system in the country.

Released every Tuesday during the regular season, the rankings are an indicator of week-to-week status of qualified programs and in no way should be used as a guide or indicator of Eligibility for Championship selection.