UH Hilo Women’s soccer claims share of PacWest crown, Outright Championship on the line

For the second consecutive year, the University of Hawaii at Hilo Women’s soccer team will lay claim as Pacific West Conference champion. The Vulcans defeated Concordia University Irvine ( CUI ), 3-1, on October 27 in the penultimate game of PacWest play to clinch at least a share of the conference title.

Reigning PacWest Player of the Week Teani Arakawa continued her hot scoring streak with a seventh-minute goal for her sixth score in the last four matches. Filippa Graneld placed a through-ball from midfield as she raced past three CUI Defenders and got the shot to go past the keeper for her eighth goal of the season.

Just over 10 minutes later, Graneld got in on the scoring action on a shot from the right side of the penalty area to extend the lead in the 19th minute.

Not to be outdone, Grace VerHage capped the Vulcans’ scoring by bending a direct corner kick into the top corner of the goal in the 31st minute as she moved back into a tie with Arakawa for most goals scored on the season.

Viviana Poli made her first start in goal this season and played the full 90 minutes with six saves made.

With this game, Uh Hilo improved to 12-0-3 overall and 7-0-2 PacWest play.

Uh Hilo stands atop the PacWest standings as it heads to the regular-season finale on October 29 against Azusa Pacific University. The Vulcans also currently hold the No. 3 spots in the latest NCAA Division II West Region Rankings.

Both Azusa Pacific University and Point Loma Nazarene University have three matches remaining and are the only two teams who could potentially finish tied with the Vulcans at the No. 1 spot. In that scenario, each team would get a share of the PacWest Championship as co-champions, with tiebreaker rules to determine who gets the automatic Qualifier for the NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Championships West Region.

A win or tie for the Vulcans in the upcoming October 29 match against Azusa Pacific University would seal the claim for Outright conference champion.

For more, visit hiloathletics.com.