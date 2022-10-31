UH-Hilo Women’s soccer claims PacWest Championship Outright : Big Island Now

Image courtesy of the University of Hawai’i at Hilo.

The University of Hawai’i at Hilo Women’s soccer team is the Sole 2022 Pacific West Conference Champion.

The 10th-ranked Vulcans came out aggressive to Blow by Azusa, Calif.-based Azusa Pacific University, 3-1, on Saturday to finish the season unbeaten and stake their claim Outright to the PacWest title.

UH-Hilo repeats as back-to-back conference champion, but this time alone at the top. Last year the Vulcans tied with San Diego-based Point Loma Nazarene University to be named co-champion.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Grace VerHage of Michigan netted all three scores in the first half for the first hat-trick of her career and just the sixth in program history.

Saturday’s three goals also propelled the fifth-year senior transfer to not only the top as team-leader for the season with 11, but also as the conference-leader for the time being. Along with three assists, it also puts VerHage in the lead with 25 points.

The Vulcans improved to 13-0-3 overall and 8-0-2 in the conference with the win.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

UH-Hilo will find out its placement in the NCAA Women’s Soccer Championships West Regional bracket on Nov. 7. The NCAA Selection Show will be broadcast at 4:30 pm online.

The six-team regional will feature the Champions from the PacWest, Great Northwest Athletic Conference and California Collegiate Athletic Association, along with three at-large bids.

In the latest NCAA Division II West Region rankings, the Vulcans came in at No. 3. Point Loma Nazarene was No. 1 with Concordia University Irvine at No. 6. Western Washington University claimed the No. 2 spots. The top two teams earn hosting rights to the first and second rounds of the NCAA postseason.