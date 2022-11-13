UH-Hilo Women’s basketball team opens season today

The University of Hawaii at Hilo Women’s basketball team added six newcomers in the offseason and has been busy preparing for a home-heavy schedule.

The Vulcans open the season at 2 pm today against Montana State at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

The Vulcans finished last season 14-10 overall and 11-8 in the conference to qualify for the PacWest Championships for the first time since the 2013-14 season. The Vulcans finished sixth in the 2021-22 season.

Head Coach David Kaneshiro, the reigning Pacific West Conference Coach of the Year, replaced six departures — three to graduation — with four freshmen and two transfers.

“The new players are getting more and more comfortable every day with a new system, teammates and coaches, but it’s a process,” Kaneshiro said last week. “We’ve lost a couple starters, so we’re different. We’re a little smaller, but I think we’re a little quicker, too. It just takes figuring out how we’re going to play that’s best for this team.”

The newcomers will be joining seven Returners — three of which were starters, including All-PacWest First Team selection and Hilo native Mandi Kawaha.

“It feels surreal that this is my last year. I don’t want it to end, but it’s cool to see how far I’ve come since 4 years old,Kawaha said. “It’s been a special feeling to be able to play in front of my family, friends and community that watched me grow up. I can’t wait to feel that love and support one more time.”

Kawaha, a senior point guard, senior guard Jenna Waki ​​and senior forward Bree Olson have been taking the lead in practices and helping the newcomers find their place with the team.

“New Talent can play in our favor, and we have enough Returners to be able to help the newcomers along,” Waki ​​said. “After playing in this league for a while, we know what needs to be done to have a successful season and we have to share everything we can before we leave.”

The Vulcans will enjoy two months of play without needing to leave the state as the 2022-23 schedule features seven nonconference contests, all at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

“I’m really looking forward to playing more teams outside the conference and at home,” Kawaha said. “I think it will be important for us to build our connection and Chemistry as a team against some new faces.”

Three of those games will be part of the Big Island Holiday Classic, a 22-game slate featuring 23 schools spanning seven days throughout November and December.

The Vulcans will be taking on St. Edward’s University, University of Mary and Fairmont State University.

“It’s nice to play a few more home games than normal, and hopefully the Classic is something Big Island basketball fans will enjoy,” Kaneshiro said. “There will be a lot of teams for men and women, and there will be some good basketball.”

After five nonconference games, UH-Hilo will open its Pacific West Conference action with back-to-back series against Hawaii Pacific University and Chaminade University on Oahu on Thursday, Dec. 1, and Saturday, Dec. 3, respectively.

The two teams will then be back in Hilo to close out the calendar year with a game against HPU on Saturday, Dec. 10, and Chaminade on Saturday, Dec. 31.

“I’m excited for PacWest play, because it’s on a different level. We’ve played each other so many times and already have some built up tension that makes things fun,” Olson said.

“We’ve seen some good pieces on this team after scrimmaging, and I think we’re in for a good season.”

The Vulcans will host six PacWest games at home in January against Point Loma Nazarene, Concordia Irvine, Dominican, Academy of Art, Azusa Pacific and Biola.

The team will then travel to the Mainland for a four-game itinerary against the Northern California teams — Holy Names, Fresno Pacific, Dominican and Academy of Art.

Finishing out the conference schedule, the Vulcans will have their final home games on Feb. 8 and Feb.11 before rounding out with a four-game slate in Southern California Feb. 16-23.

“This is a good, very coachable group. Our Returners are great with instructing and encouraging, and that has been great,” Kaneshiro said. “The PacWest will be a big challenge, but I’m looking forward to getting started.”

