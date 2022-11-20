UH-Hilo to host Big Island Holiday Classic basketball tourney : Big Island Now

Yeah, yeah, yeah. Thanksgiving is all about the turkey and football. But why not add a little college basketball action to your holiday plate?

The Big Island Holiday Classic basketball tournament is coming to Hilo’s Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium starting next week with a total of 22 games on tap in November and December.

Image courtesy of the University of Hawai’i at Hilo.

Hosted by the University of Hawai’i at Hilo with tournament director Malika Sport Tours, the two-part slate begins Nov. 22-25 with two men’s basketball games and four women’s hoops contests. A total of 21 NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics teams will participate.

“We are very excited about this year’s Big Island Classic,” said UH-Hilo Women’s basketball Coach David Kaneshiro in a press release. “The quality and quantity of teams that will be playing in Hilo should make for a great event for Big Island basketball fans.”

The Dec. The 17-19 tourney schedule will feature a four-team men’s basketball tournament and the Women’s Slate will be heavily loaded with 12 games.

All games will be streamed online through Out of the Sea Media Arts. For more information, click here.

More information, including participating teams, tournament history and a full schedule, can be found on the Big Island Holiday Classic web page.