UH Hilo soccer receives multiple honors

Hawaii Hilo midfielder Daelenn Tokunaga was named Thursday a United Soccer Coaches Division II All-America first-team selection.

Tokunaga, a senior and Pearl City High graduate, finished with six goals and seven assists for the 13-1-3 Vulcans, who advanced to the NCAA tournament’s second round.

On Thursday, Tokunaga and freshman goalkeeper Lolo Retsky made the NCAA D-II Conference Commissioners Association All-America third team.

Retsky allowed five goals during the season.

On Tuesday, Tokunaga and senior forward Grace VerHage were named United Soccer Coaches All-West Region first-team selections.

Vulcans senior defender Jodi Lillie and sophomore midfielder Teani Arakawa made the second team.

Chaminade duo earns All-America status

Chaminade setter Alexia Byrnes and middle blocker Sasha Colombo on Thursday were named AVCA Division II All-America Honorable mention.

Byrnes, a senior from Chicago, averaged 7.08 assists per set and finished with 49 aces for the Silverswords, who advanced to the NCAA tournament’s round of 16. She was AVCA Honorable mention last season,

Colombo, a senior from Milan, Italy, led Chaminade with 313 kills and 2.68 kills per set.

HPU women top Hawaii Hilo in overtime

Abby Spurgin finished with 35 points and 10 rebounds as Hawaii Pacific beat Hawaii Hilo 84-78 in overtime Thursday at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

Kalina Obrey had 14 points and 12 rebounds and Avery Cargill also scored 14 points, including seven in overtime, for the Sea Warriors (2-3, 2-0 PacWest).

Mandi Kawaha scored 36 points for the Vulcans (3-3, 0-1). Kawaha’s 3-pointer with 33 seconds remaining in regulation tied it at 67-67.