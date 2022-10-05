UH Hilo men’s soccer rallies to win over Academy of Art

The University of Hawaii at Hilo men’s soccer team claimed a 3-2 win in Pacific West Conference play against Academy of Art on October 1.

With less than 12 minutes to go, Tom Vorkastner‘s corner kick found Julian Garcia on the near-side to relay the ball in for the equalizer. Seven minutes later, Keegan Ferreira took a long cross from just inside the right corner and connected with Pablo Gill for the game-winning header. Less than a minute prior, Gill had entered the game for the first time that day.

“Pablo was fresh, we had five minutes to go and maybe throw a fresh body against a team that’s tired,” said Vulcan men’s soccer Head Coach Garrett Estrin. “It wasn’t exactly how I envisioned it but it was a good ball whipped in by Keegan and a good way to get [Gill] his first college goal.”

With this game, Uh Hilo improved to 1-1 in PacWest play (2-4-2 overall), while Academy of Art fell to 0-3 in PacWest play.

The Vulcans will travel for matches on Oahu against Chaminade University on October 7 and Hawaii Pacific University on October 9. The team will return for its final two home games on October 15 against Fresno Pacific University and October 18 against Holy Names University.

For more, visit hiloathletics.com.