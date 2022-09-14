UH-Hilo Men’s Basketball Squad Adds 9 Newcomers For 2022-23 Season

Photo by Joe Poellot/Poellot Photography (Courtesy of the University of Hawai’i at Hilo)

Nine fresh faces will round out the 2022-23 University of Hawai’i at Hilo men’s basketball roster.

Coach Kaniela Aiona is adding seven transfers and two freshmen to the squad, with five returnees from a season ago. The nine newcomers replace nine departures from last year’s team, three of them to graduation.

“We have a lot of new faces in this year’s recruiting class,” Aiona said in a press release. “This group has a solid mix of skill sets and experience. We needed to bring in a large recruiting class so we wanted to bring in a little bit of everything. I’m excited about the guys we have added and how they will mesh with the returners.”

The nine newcomers are:

Jarin Edwards

Isaiah Ervin

Calique Mitchell

Nadjrick Peat

Carlos Ramsey Jr.

Keegan Scanlan

Telryn Villa

Cameron Wall

Drew Yezbak

Amongst the Vulcans returnees will be All-PacWest Conference Selections Darren Williams and Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones.

Last year’s team ended the 2021-22 season with a 14-13 overall record, a 10-9 Pacific West Conference record and a seventh-place finish in regular-season standings.