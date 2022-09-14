UH-Hilo Men’s Basketball Squad Adds 9 Newcomers For 2022-23 Season
September 14, 2022, 6:30 AM HST
Nine fresh faces will round out the 2022-23 University of Hawai’i at Hilo men’s basketball roster.
Coach Kaniela Aiona is adding seven transfers and two freshmen to the squad, with five returnees from a season ago. The nine newcomers replace nine departures from last year’s team, three of them to graduation.
“We have a lot of new faces in this year’s recruiting class,” Aiona said in a press release. “This group has a solid mix of skill sets and experience. We needed to bring in a large recruiting class so we wanted to bring in a little bit of everything. I’m excited about the guys we have added and how they will mesh with the returners.”
The nine newcomers are:
- Jarin Edwards
- Isaiah Ervin
- Calique Mitchell
- Nadjrick Peat
- Carlos Ramsey Jr.
- Keegan Scanlan
- Telryn Villa
- Cameron Wall
- Drew Yezbak
To learn more about the nine new players, click here.
Amongst the Vulcans returnees will be All-PacWest Conference Selections Darren Williams and Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones.
Last year’s team ended the 2021-22 season with a 14-13 overall record, a 10-9 Pacific West Conference record and a seventh-place finish in regular-season standings.
