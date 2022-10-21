UH-Hilo basketball teams to cap opening week with Vulcan Madness : Big Island Now

From left: University of Hawai’i at Hilo basketball players Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones, Kalique Mitchell, Carlos Ramsey Jr. and Jenna Waki. Graphic by Spencer Honda/UH-Hilo Sports Information

It’s that time of year, folks. The 2022-23 basketball season is upon us, and the University of Hawai’i at Hilo squads are capping the first week with an introductory event.

The men’s and women’s teams will host Vulcan Madness starting at 5 pm Oct. 23 at Vulcan Gymnasium on the UH-Hilo campus. Both squads opened the season last weekend with their first official practices.

Vulcan Madness is open to all ages and serves as an introduction to the 2022-23 squads. The free event will feature a three-point shooting contest and dunk contest showcase along with other games, contests and giveaways. Food and snacks will also be available.

The 2022-23 Vulcan Women’s team welcomes six newcomers who will hit the hardwood with seven returning players. The women have their first Matchup of the season Nov. 13 hosting Montana State Billings at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo.

For a full Women’s schedule, click here.

The men’s basketball team adds nine newcomers to a roster that also includes five returning players this season. The Vulcan men’s season will begin with an exhibition Nov. 3 at the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu against UH-Mānoa. Their first official contest of the 2022-23 season is Nov. 11 against SAGU American Indian College at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

For a full men’s basketball schedule, click here.