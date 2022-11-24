UH football hits the road to take on San Jose State and a familiar face

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) – The Rainbow Warriors football team close out their season this weekend on the road against San Jose State.

Its a Showdown with a conference Rival and an old friend as ex-UH quarterback Chevan Cordeiro is now leading the Spartans.

For four seasons, Cordeiro called Manoa home, starting 23 games for the ‘Bows before transferring to San Jose after the drama that unfolded last offseason. According to Cordeiro and his now former teammates, this is a game that they’ve circled all year.

“It’s going to be weird.” Cordeiro told reporters. “before I used to play against them, but at practice they couldn’t touch me, but now, I mean, now I know the defense would love to hit me.”

Cordeiro made the move to California for what he says was a much needed fresh start, leading the Spartans to a 4-3 season.

He’s now set to close out the year against UH, but more importantly, play against some of his closest friends. Like UH wide receiver Jonah Panoke, who has been by his side through pop warner, their time at Saint Louis and at UH.

“You know, it’s the first time in a long time where we’ll go against each other so, you know, I’m looking forward to it.” Panoke said. “Looking forward to seeing him and you know.”

As the off the field banter among friends has already begun.

“I’m going to keep pestering him, keep poking him and make sure my image is engraved in his head, so when I see him on the field I really get after him.” UH defensive lineman Andrew Choi said.

“He’s been trying to call me all week, trying to get in my head, but he knows that doesn’t work.” Cordeiro responded. “I spent four years over there, the class that I came in with, the players from Hawaii, just the bond that we created, I mean, will never be broken”

However, come Saturday all of the friendliness gets put to the side.

“It’s going to be fun playing against them, they’re my boys, but during the game we’re not going to be boys, but after we’re going to hug it out.” Cordeiro said. “I mean they’re my Brothers for life still.”

“He’s a part of these guys and their story and their growth in their time together and you know that can never be taken away.” UH head coach Timmy Chang said. “At one time, he was their guy, so the relationship is always there and it always carries on after football.”

Kick off is set for Saturday morning at 10:30 Hawaii time.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.