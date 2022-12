University of Houston basketball fans have had plenty to cheer about during the initial stages of the 2022-23 season.

The Cougars moved atop the rankings for the first time in 39 years in late November, and currently sit at No. 3 in both major polls. Their only blemish is a top-10 loss to Alabama, and at 12-1 Entering American Athletic Conference play, UH is looking every bit the part of a national title contender.

With Houston’s AAC opener set for Wednesday at Tulsa, here is where the Cougars stand in terms of stats, NCAA tournament bracketology and more.

By the numbers

Just how dominant has Houston been this season? The numbers at KenPom—one of college basketball’s premier providers of advanced statistics—paint a vivid picture.

In addition to topping KenPom’s rankings, the Cougars lead the country in block percentage, while ranking second in adjusted defensive efficiency, opponent’s effective field goal percentage and Defending both 3-point and 2-point attempts. Houston also cracks the top 20 nationally in various other categories, ranking third in Offensive rebounding percentage, 14th in Steal percentage, 16th in opponent’s turnover percentage and 18th in adjusted Offensive efficiency.

Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images

According to KenPom’s projections, UH has a win probability above 80 percent in 16 of its 18 AAC contests, with road games at UCF and Memphis being the only exceptions. The Cougars are still considerable favorites in both of these matchups.

Senior guard Marcus Sasser is currently sixth in KenPom’s Player of the Year standings. The Dallas native is averaging a team-high 16 points to go along with 2.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Bracketology

While the most recent bracketology projections from ESPN’s Joe Lunardi and CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm both have Houston playing in the West region, they differ on where the Cougars would be seeded. ESPN had UH as a No. 2 seed on Tuesday, facing Longwood in its NCAA tournament opener. CBS Sports’ predictions, released Dec. 20, have top-seeded Houston taking on Chattanooga.

UH is hardly the only team from the Lone Star State whose fans will be monitoring bracketology projections in the coming months. Texas (No. 3), Baylor (No. 3), TCU (No. 8), Texas Tech (No. 12) and Sam Houston (No. 12/auto-qualifier) ​​were also seeded in ESPN’s predictions. The Big Ten had the most teams projected to be in the field at 10, followed by the Big 12 with nine and the SEC with seven.

CBS Sports favored Baylor and Texas slightly more in last week’s bracketology, with the Bears and Longhorns both being listed as No. 2 seeds

Elizabeth Conley/Staff photographer

Rankings

Below is a look at where Houston stands in various college basketball rankings.

Associated Press Top 25: No. 3

USA Today Coaches Poll: No. 3

KenPom: Well. 1

NET Ranking: No. 2