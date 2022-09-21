Ugonna Onyenso has one goal at Kentucky: win a national title

Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso came to the University of Kentucky with one goal in mind: to win an NCAA national championship. The seven-foot center has only been in Lexington for about a month, but he’s hardly shy about what he believes he can bring to the men’s basketball team.

In an exclusive interview with BBN Tonight that aired on Tuesday night, Onyenso sat down with LEX18’s Keith Farmer for his first conversation in front of the Big Blue Nation. Onyenso talked about his love for soccer, his relationship with Oscar Tshiebwe, his first impressions of this upcoming Kentucky Wildcats, and much more.

Onyenso, who speaks 2.5 languages ​​(the half being French), has only been playing basketball since he was 12 years old and didn’t attend NBA Academy Africa until he was 14. Soccer was his first love, but his Giant frame is much more suitable for the hardwood. He certainly has plenty of NBA potential.

But most importantly, he wants to win, and he wants to win at Kentucky.

“I have only one goal, to help the team in any way win a championship,” Onyenso said BBN Tonight. “That’s why I’m here.”

You can watch the full five-minute interview below. Kentucky head Coach John Calipari appears to have gotten another good one.