Uganda Handball Federation Awards set for mid-February 2023

Outstanding teams and personalities will be rewarded. The personalities Nominated include players (either gender), coaches, referees and team managers.

  • Uganda Handball Federation Awards:
  • 17th February 2023
  • At Silver Springs Hotel, Bugolobi – Kampala

The Uganda Handball Federation (UHF) will host their Awards for the year 2022 in mid-February 2023.

To be exact, the awarding ceremony will take place on the 17thth February 2023 at Silver Springs Hotel, Bugolobi in Kampala city.

The outstanding teams and personalities from the previous season will be recognized.

