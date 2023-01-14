Uganda Handball Federation Awards set for mid-February 2023

Overview: Outstanding teams and personalities will be rewarded. The personalities Nominated include players (either gender), coaches, referees and team managers.

The Uganda Handball Federation (UHF) will host their Awards for the year 2022 in mid-February 2023.

To be exact, the awarding ceremony will take place on the 17th February 2023 at Silver Springs Hotel, Bugolobi in Kampala city.

The outstanding teams and personalities from the previous season will be recognized.

The technical committee has to this effect released the Nominees per gender for the best players of the season 2022.

Uganda Handball Federation officials during the launch of the 2023 programs, including the Awards

LR: Esther Ssendagala_Ismail Bazanye_Yakub Aziz and Sarah Nassanga

Uganda Handball Federation officials

Among the top five females includes the Ndejje University duo of Lilian Achola and Shakira Bako, Stella Akongo (Police), Patience Ddamulira (Kawanda SS) and Dorren Ondoa (Police).

Bako was the top scorer in the national league with 107 goals to her name, six goals ahead of Ondoa (101).

Ondoa perhaps Assisted more (70) to Bako’s 57.

Achola had 72 goals and 114 assists, Ddamulira had 86 goals with 58 goals as Akongo had 52 goals to 83 assists.

Male Players:

The top five male players short-listed are Daniel Bongomin and Edgar Ssemirimu, both of Ndejje University, Emmanuel Lukenge (Mak Bulls), Brian Sseruhoji (Prisons) and Kyambogo’s Kenneth Twinomugisha.

Ssemirimu was league top scorer with 95 goals and 34 assists.

Bongomi followed suit with 82 goals and 51 assists.

Twinomugisha scored 78 goals and registered 45 assists to his name.

Lukenge had 58 goals and 44 assists while Sseruhoji scored 32 goals and 45 assists.

Coaches:

The Nominees for coaches of the female teams are Police’s Frank Wyne Ssemujju, Henry Acidri (Ndejje University), Fred Ayet (Kawanda SS) and Victoria University’s Ismail Ahmed Bazanye.

The coaches who handle male teams are; Flavia Angwech (Prisons), George Isabirye (Ndejje University), Patrick Odora (UPDF) and Patrick Tabale of Police Handball club.

Team Managers:

Five officials have been nominated among the outstanding team managers.

These include; Hillary Magara (UPDF), Timothy Magezi (Kyambogo University), Baker Musoke (Kyengeza Bees), Hannington Musoke (Makerere University) and Patrick Ssebuliba (Victoria University).

Referee:

The Nominees for the referees’ Docket are; Ephram Chandia, Norman Mukisa, Collins Shida, Victor Sserubiri and Ashiraf Sseruwo.

For starters, Police won the national league (women) with 26 points, four better than Ndejje University.

Victoria University came third with 17 points.

For men, Ndejje University were Victors in the league with 23 points, 7 adrift from the second placed UPDF (16).

Prisons finished third with 15 points, a better goal difference from Police with whom they shared points.

Women handball action

