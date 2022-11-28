UGA Period Project to host 2nd-annual art show | Arts & Culture

It’s Dec. 2 the Period Project at the University of Georgia will put on their second-annual art show at Rabbit Hole Studios from 6:30-8 pm The show will feature art and written work submitted by students and community members, and attendees are encouraged to bring donations of menstrual products, or purchase an optional $3 ticket.

Period Project at UGA is part of the Nationwide movement to end period poverty and the stigma around menstruation by providing menstrual products and education on the subject.

Last year, the art exhibition brought a crowd of people to the community center. They raised $415 and two large storage bins of menstrual products which went to community partners like the Athens Area Homeless Shelter and Clarke Central High School.

Gabriela Jones, a junior art history major and the advocacy chair for the Period Project at UGA, organized the event last year and is optimistic that the event will be even bigger this year. The event will largely remain the same, but the submissions have opened up to include written submissions as well as visual ones.

Something new about this year’s event is the addition of live music from local artists Hospice, Gumlog and Claire Elitha.

Anyone is encouraged to submit art or written work regardless of skill level. Those wishing to submit can find more information through the link on the Period Project Instagram page, @ugaperiod. There is a loose theme surrounding female empowerment, body positivity and menstrual equity, but Jones said nobody will be turned away because their art doesn’t fit the theme.

The purpose of this event is to bring period poverty to the forefront of people’s minds and to provide a way for people to donate menstrual products, according to Jones.

“The reason why homeless shelters and clinics really struggle accessing donations of these things is because it doesn’t occur to people to donate them,” Jones said.

Donations will go to community partners like the Athens Nurses Clinic and Teen Matters Clinics. A full list of community partners can be found through the link of the Period Project Instagram page.

Jones said this event is a great way to highlight the importance of combating period poverty while also having a fun time.

“There’ll be music, art, people mingling and getting to know each other, and meeting people who are similarly passionate about art and menstrual equity,” Jones said.