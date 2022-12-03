UGA Period Project hosts annual art show | Arts & Culture

It’s Dec. 2, the Period Project at the University of Georgia held their second-annual art show and menstrual product drive at Rabbit Hole Studios. Students and community members attended the event to view Featured artwork submissions, Donate money or menstrual products for local organizations and listen to live music.

The Period Project at UGA aims to raise awareness of period poverty and menstrual health, and collect menstrual products to donate to local community partners such as Athens Nurses Clinic and the Athens Area Homeless Shelter.

Gabriela Jones, the advocacy chair for the UGA Period Project, organized the event last year, and was ecstatic about how the event turned out this year.

“I’m blown away by the turnout, I would say it’s twice or three times the amount that came last year,” Jones, a junior art history major, said.

This year, Jones decided to add live music to the event featuring local artists Handholder, Gumlog, Sasha Stray and Claire Elitha.

Sophomores Olivia Castro and Natalie Sarallo attended the show for the first time and had a good time looking around and enjoying all the art. One of the pieces Sarallo, a human development and family science major, liked was a self-portrait titled “Solace in Femininity,” done with oil on a Canvas by Maya Ragbeer.

The art show featured a variety of paintings, photographs, sculptures and a video with varying themes of female empowerment, body positivity and menstrual education. In total there were over 30 featured pieces from 20 different artists.

Avery Lowhorn, a sophomore art history major, submitted four pieces of art, which included a sculpture. She also submitted art to the show last year. One of the pieces she submitted this year, titled “Ophelia,” is a painting that draws inspiration from the death of Ophelia in the play “Hamlet.”

“I love the message that Period Project sends and I love the idea of ​​destigmatizing periods. I think this art exhibition is a really good idea, it includes lots of different views and ideas about not just period experience but femininity,” Lowhorn said.

Jenae Brown, a senior and the secretary of the Period Project at UGA, highlighted the importance of this particular event to the organization.

“Many of these people here are not part of Period Project, so it’s a great way to spread the word on period poverty while showcasing this artwork,” Brown, a Sociology major and public health minor, said. “It’s another way of working with this in different ways; not just coming to meetings.”

As you entered the community center there were two donation bins and a QR code to send donations through Venmo. The bins filled up quickly throughout the night with a wide variety of menstrual products.

“Because we don’t like talking about periods and the thought of using a period product in general is so offensive to most of society, I like having this event because it really brings the issue to the Forefront of People’s minds,” Jones said.