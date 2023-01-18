UGA football offseason roster tracker: Transfers, NFL draft decisions

Georgia won its second consecutive national championship on Monday, Jan. 9. Since the Dawgs hoisted the Trophy in celebration, the program has seen a number of changes to its roster.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett, outside linebacker Robert Beal and safety Christopher Smith all officially have no more remaining eligibility and will be entering the 2023 NFL draft. Joining them will be a number of other players from Georgia’s back-to-back title teams.

Additionally, Georgia’s seen nine players so far enter the transfer portal, and have landed three of their own. Expect at least a couple of Georgia Assistant coaches and staff members to leave for new opportunities as well this offseason.

Georgia’s updated offseason roster tracker: