UGA football offseason roster tracker: Transfers, NFL draft decisions
Georgia won its second consecutive national championship on Monday, Jan. 9. Since the Dawgs hoisted the Trophy in celebration, the program has seen a number of changes to its roster.
Quarterback Stetson Bennett, outside linebacker Robert Beal and safety Christopher Smith all officially have no more remaining eligibility and will be entering the 2023 NFL draft. Joining them will be a number of other players from Georgia’s back-to-back title teams.
Additionally, Georgia’s seen nine players so far enter the transfer portal, and have landed three of their own. Expect at least a couple of Georgia Assistant coaches and staff members to leave for new opportunities as well this offseason.
Georgia’s updated offseason roster tracker:
21
Jan. 17: WR Ladd McConkey is coming back
20
Jan. 16: WR Dominick Blaylock enters transfer Portal
19
Jan. 16: LB MJ Sherman transfers from Georgia to Nebraska
18
Jan. 16: OC Todd Monken getting some NFL interest?
One college Coach I’m hearing has garnered NFL OC interest from teams this cycle: Georgia Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken. Has had a successful run with the national Champion Bulldogs and is also former OC of Bucs and Browns.
— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 16, 2023
17
Jan. 16: TE Brett Seither enrolls at Georgia Tech
Confirming that UGA TE Brett Seither has transferred to Georgia Tech as a grad transfer. Has two years of eligibility. @RivalsJohnson reported first.
— Ken Sugiura (@ksugiuraajc) January 16, 2023
16
Jan. 14: RB Kenny McIntosh declares for the NFL draft
15
Jan. 14: OL Warren McClendon declares for NFL draft
14
Jan. 14: OL Warren Ericson declares for NFL draft
13
Jan. 14: WR Kearis Jackson declares for NFL draft
12
Jan. 14: OLB Nolan Smith declares for the NFL draft
11
Jan. 13: Texas A&M DB Smoke Bouie commits to Georgia
10
Jan. 13: OL Broderick Jones declares for the NFL draft
9
Jan. 13: LB Trezmen Marshall enters transfer Portal
8
Jan. 13: OL Jacob Hood enters transfer Portal
7
Jan. 13: CB Jaheim Singletary enters transfer Portal
6
Jan. 12: TE Darnell Washington declares for NFL draft
5
Jan. 12: CB Kelee Ringo declares for NFL draft
4
Jan. 12: TE Ryland Goede enters transfer Portal
3
Jan. 9: DT Jalen Carter declares for the NFL draft
2
December 22: Mississippi State WR RaRa Thomas transfers to Georgia
1
December 22: Missouri WR Dominic Lovett transfers to Georgia
