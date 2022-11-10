UGA football offers 2024 RB Kevin Riley

The Georgia Bulldogs and running backs Coach Dell McGee have extended a Scholarship offer to Talented class of 2024 Recruit Kevin Riley. Georgia already has a commitment from four-star class of 2024 running back Recruit Tovani Mizell.

Will Kirby Smart and Georgia look to sign another running back in the class of 2024? The Bulldogs typically sign two running backs per recruiting cycle.

Kevin Riley is an unranked recruit. He plays high school football for Tuscaloosa County High School in Northport, Alabama. Riley is a Talented Recruit right in the University of Alabama’s backyard.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound running back has good power, excellent balance, and is an elusive runner. Alabama, Auburn, Texas, Texas A&M, Oregon, and more of the nation’s top college football programs have offered Riley a scholarship. Riley is certainly going to be ranked as one of the better running backs in the class of 2024 in the future.

Riley announced his Scholarship offer from the Georgia Bulldogs via Twitter:

Riley displays some of his best traits in a few of his highlights from the 2022 high school football season.

List

Checking in on Georgia football transfers after Week 10

Story Originally appeared on UGA Wire