UGA football names Captains for national championship game

The Georgia Bulldogs have a chance to win back-to-back national championships thanks to some excellent leadership. Georgia lost 15 players to the 2022 NFL draft, but has fought hard to return to the national championship game.

Georgia relies on several veteran leaders. This will be the final time numerous players, like Stetson Bennett, suit up for the Bulldogs. Georgia’s leaders will have an opportunity to go out on top.

Who are Georgia’s Captains for the national championship game against TCU?