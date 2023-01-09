UGA football names Captains for national championship game
The Georgia Bulldogs have a chance to win back-to-back national championships thanks to some excellent leadership. Georgia lost 15 players to the 2022 NFL draft, but has fought hard to return to the national championship game.
Georgia relies on several veteran leaders. This will be the final time numerous players, like Stetson Bennett, suit up for the Bulldogs. Georgia’s leaders will have an opportunity to go out on top.
Who are Georgia’s Captains for the national championship game against TCU?
Captain: center Sedrick Van Pran
Georgia Bulldogs Offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran has been a big time leader for Georgia in 2022. Van Pran has started at center in Georgia’s past 29 games. The Bulldogs are 28-1 in those contests.
Captain: safety Christopher Smith
Christopher Smith finished the 2022 college football season as an All-American. The senior safety has 57 tackles, three interceptions, and five pass deflections this season. Smith has played at Georgia since 2018.
Captain: defensive end Nolan Smith
Georgia football sorely misses Nolan Smith’s presence as a pass rusher. Smith, a senior defensive end, is out for the season with a torn pectoral. However, Smith is still a vocal leader for the Georgia defense.
Captain: quarterback Stetson Bennett
By now, you know the story about Stetson Bennett. Bennett, a former walk-on, originally came to Georgia in 2017. Bennett will have a chance to win back-to-back national championships in his final game with the Dawgs.
.