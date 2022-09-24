UGA football faces the Kent State Golden Flashes

Greetings from Sanford Stadium for Georgia football’s second home game of the season and the second straight noon kickoff for the Bulldogs.

This Matchup with the Kent State Golden Flashes is a streaming only game on ESPN+ and SEC Network+ with each SEC team having one of those per season.

Next week’s game at Missouri is a night game, but the Bulldogs haven’t played at night at home since Sept. 18 of last season against South Carolina.

“I’m ready for another night game,” fifth-year senior wide receiver Kearis Jackson said. “I wish this was a night game. Whenever we get a home night game, we’ll be excited, I’m sure the fans will be excited as well.”

The No. 1 Bulldogs are a 44½ point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. That’s the largest point spread of the day with Alabama 40 ½ over Vanderbilt next closest.

