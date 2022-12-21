UGA Football Early Signing Day 2023: Commitments, signees, news

UGA Football Early Signing Day 2023 is here! Today, Wednesday, December 21, is the early signing day for college football. Kirby Smart and UGA are expected to sign a top five recruiting class.

Below are details on Georgia’s 2023 football recruiting class. This data will be updated often (last updated: Dec. 21 at 8:25am ET):

Well. of commitments: 24

24 Well. of signees: 11

11 247Sports class rank: 2nd

2nd Rivals class rank: 2nd

Most recruits that are committed to UGA are expected to sign on Wednesday. Below is the list courtesy of UGASports.com (notes will be added after UGA announces signings):

Early Enrollees

SIGNED – Joel Aguero (4* S)

Joel Aguero (4* S) SIGNED – CJ Allen (4*LB)

CJ Allen (4*LB) SIGNED – Troy Bowles (4* LB)

Troy Bowles (4* LB) Raymond Cottrell (4* WR)

SIGNED – Anthony Evans (4* WR)

Anthony Evans (4* WR) SIGNED – Monroe Freeling (4* OL)

Monroe Freeling (4* OL) SIGNED – AJ Harris (5* CB)

AJ Harris (5* CB) Gabriel Harris (4* DE)

SIGNED – Yazeed Haynes (4* WR)

Yazeed Haynes (4* WR) Jamaal Jarrett (4* DL)

Lawson Luckie (4* TE)

Samuel M’Pemba (4* DE)

SIGNED – Joshua Miller (3* OL)

Joshua Miller (3* OL) Justyn Rhett (4* CB)

Roderick Robinson (4* RB)

Pearce Spurlin (4* TE)

SIGNED – Tyler Williams (4* WR)

Tyler Williams (4* WR) Raylen Wilson (4* LB)

Regular Enrollees

Bo Hughley (4* OL)

Jamal Meriweather (3* OL)

SIGNED – Kelton Smith (4* OL)

Kelton Smith (4* OL) Peyton Woodring (3* K)

The following UGA commitments are expected to sign on the regular Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023:

The Georgia Bulldogs are also hoping to land some of the top uncommitted targets on early signing day. Below are the recruits and the time they are expected to announce (all times ET):

Daniel Harris (4* CB; SIGNED W/ UGA )

) Kyron Jones (3* RB; Wednesday, 1:00pm)

Damon Wilson (5* DE; Wednesday, 3:30-4:30pm)

Jordan Hall (4* DL; Thursday, 2:30pm)

As we do each year, SicEmDawgs.com will post the UGA Football Signees as they come in. We will also update this post throughout the day (see “Live Signing Day Updates” below). Feel free to join the signing day discussion in the comments section at the bottom. Go Dawgs!

Football Recruiting Links

Live Signing Day Updates

7:00am – Awaiting the first signees…

7:45am – 4* OL Kelton Smith is the first signee of the day for the Bulldogs!

7:50am – 3* OL Joshua Miller has signed with Georgia.

8:03am – 4* LB CJ Allen has signed his letter of intent with UGA.

8:13am – 4* OL Monroe Freeling has signed with the Dawgs.

8:17am – 4* WR Yazeed Haynes is officially a Bulldog.

8:23am – 4* WR Tyler Williams has signed with Georgia.

8:35am – 4* S Joenel Aguero has signed his letter of intent with UGA.

8:47am – 4* CB Daniel Harris has re-committed to the Georgia Bulldogs, they announced this morning.

8:53am – 4* WR Anthony Evans has signed with UGA.

8:58am – 5* CB AJ Harris is officially a Bulldog.

9:23am – 4*CB Daniel Harris has signed his letter of intent with UGA after re-committing earlier this morning.

9:28am – 4* LB Troy Bowles has signed with the Bulldogs.