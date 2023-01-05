UGA extends contract of volleyball Coach – WGAU

The University of Georgia and head volleyball Coach Tom Black have agreed to a new contract extension through 2027 with an increased compensation package, J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Josh Brooks announced Wednesday.

“This is a great day for Georgia Athletics and our volleyball program,” Brooks said. “Tom, his wife, Crystal, and their two daughters, Kylin and Emerson, mean so much to this university and the Athens community. His teams have achieved remarkable success, and we are excited to watch this program continue to excel under his leadership.”

Black, who was named the 2022 SEC Coach of the Year, guided the Bulldogs to a 23-8 record this past season, culminating in the program’s first appearance in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 27 years. Georgia set a program record with 13 SEC victories, finishing third in the league — the best finish by the Bulldogs since 1995. Georgia was picked ninth by the league’s head coaches in the preseason poll.

Georgia also had success in the classroom in the fall, registering a program-best 3.576 team GPA. Four Bulldogs achieved a 4.0 in the fall term.

In six seasons at the helm of the Georgia volleyball program, Black has won 100 matches and guided the Bulldogs to two NCAA Tournament Appearances (2019, 2022). Kacie Evans became the program’s first All-American since 2004 after a stellar senior campaign. Evans, along with Sophie Fischer, earned AVCA Southeast All-Region and All-SEC honors in 2022. Statistically, each ranked among the nation’s best in their respective positions.

Under Black’s tutelage, six Bulldogs have earned All-SEC honors while four have received AVCA Southeast All-Region accolades. In her Rookie campaign, Evans was the SEC and AVCA Southeast Region Freshman of the Year.

“Georgia is a special place.” Black said. “Our three goals are to build a nationally elite program, teach our student-athletes a process for the next hard thing, and enjoy it as much as possible. “I want to thank President Morehead, Josh Brooks, Stephanie Ransom and Rhonda Kilpatrick for their support and belief and for allowing us to continue on with that work. I am beyond grateful to get to coach these student-athletes and be a part of this university.”

Georgia volleyball also has achieved success in the classroom, garnering 51 appointments to the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll from 2017 to 2021. Fifteen freshmen earned recognition on the SEC First Year Academic Honor Roll in that period. This season, Meghan Froemming and Bailey Cox were honored by College Sports Communicators, earning spots on the CSC Academic All-District Team. Since Black’s arrival in Athens, 22 volleyball student-athletes have completed their degrees at UGA.

“I am grateful to Coach Black for his outstanding leadership and his tremendous support of our student-athletes both on and off the court,” said UGA President Jere W. Morehead. “He has given the Bulldog Nation a lot to be proud of, and we look forward to a bright future for Georgia volleyball.”

