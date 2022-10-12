UGA basketball to host open practice on Saturday

UGA basketball will host an open practice for students and fans on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Stegeman Coliseum, the school has announced. The practice will include an intrasquad scrimmage.

The open practice is scheduled for 11:00am ET to 12:30pm ET, which precedes the UGA football game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at 3:30pm ET.

Gate A on the Smith Street side of the Coliseum – the same side as Foley Field – will be open for the public to enter the arena. Seating will be available in Sections BJ in the lower bowl. There will be a “clear bag” policy in place, and fans will not be allowed to bring outside food or drinks into Stegeman.

The 2022-23 season will be the first for the Georgia Bulldogs under head Coach Mike White, who previously held the same position with the Florida Gators for the past seven seasons. White, who began his career at Louisiana Tech, has an overall record of 243-128 (.655) with five NCAA tournament appearances.

Georgia will open the 2022-23 season on Monday, Nov. 7 at home in Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., against the Western Carolina Catamounts. The game will be streamed live by the SEC Network+ at 8:00pm ET.

UGA Basketball Schedule