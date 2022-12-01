UGA basketball matches its 2021-2022 win total

The Georgia Bulldogs have matched their win total from last season. Georgia is now 6-2 after defeating Hampton 73-54. The Bulldogs have improved defensively and have more overall talent on the roster.

Georgia’s roster continuity is another big reason why the Bulldogs are having a much more success this season. Returning starter Braelen Bridges accumulated 21 points and 13 rebounds in just 25 minutes against Hampton. Point guard Justin Hill, a transfer from Longwood, did not score in 31 minutes, but provided six assists and did not turn the ball over.

Georgia shot the ball well as a team against Hampton. The Bulldogs made 10 of 20 three-point attempts. Jailyn Ingram, who just returned from an ACL injury, continues to be a key player for the Dawgs. Ingram racked up 14 points and three boards in only 20 minutes.

Georgia went 6-26 last season. The Dawgs lost the final 12 games of the year.

Things are already looking better in head Coach Mike White’s debut season for the Georgia Bulldogs. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Things are looking brighter in the Mike White era. Georgia has signed two four-star players in the class of 2023. Overall, there’s a lot of reasons why Georgia fans should be optimistic about the basketball program.

Here’s a look at one of Georgia’s top plays against Hampton:

Story Originally appeared on UGA Wire