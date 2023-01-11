UF Women’s basketball signs NIL deal with Gators Collective

The University of Florida’s Women’s basketball team spent some time away from the Hardwood on Tuesday night as it was treated to dinner at Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille at Celebration Pointe.

But that was only a microscopic part of Tuesday’s celebration.

Thanks to a partnership between the Gators Collective, Wally Smojver and Jeff Nudelman, CEO of Stuart Building Products, each eligible player on Kelly Rae Finley’s roster was given a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal worth $1,000 for the 2022-23 basketball season .

The deal will require players to participate in fan-engagement activities, particularly with young fans in the Gainesville community.

