UE Volleyball announces signings for 2023

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Weeks after announcing the addition of one of the top 100 high school players in the Nation for the second year in a row, University of Evansville head volleyball Coach Fernando Morales has announced the signing of six additional student-athletes to National Letters of Intent. This group joins middle Blocker Chloe Cline, who was a high school teammate of Evansville’s Kora Ruff.

Carlotta Pascual – Pin Hitter/ Middle Blocker – Mount Vernon, Ind.

Originally from Spain, Carlotta Pascual makes the quick trip to Evansville from Mount Vernon, Ind. She recently completed her senior season at Mount Vernon HS where she put up solid numbers to wrap up her high school career. Her father Rafael Pascual was named the MVP of the 1998 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship.

Coach Morales on Pascual:

“She is a very talented player that can play multiple positions and will grow a lot here in our program.”

Ainoah Cruz – Libero – Arecibo Puerto Rico

Regarded as her age group’s top libero in Puerto Rico, Cruz has worked with the Puerto Rico National Team program and was on the U-19 National Team. Last month, she won the National High School Championship in Puerto Rico. Her club team – Capitanas – finished in third place at the AAU National Championship last year in Orlando.

Coach Morales on Cruz:

“Ainoah will come to give us depth in the libero position. She is a very skilled player and dominates all techniques of her position.”

Luana Kuhn – Outside Hitter – Brazil

Kuhn joins the Purple Aces program from Brazil. She was named her age group’s best outside hitter in her state on multiple occasions. Kuhn brings a wealth of experience to the UE program given her age.

Coach Morales on Kuhn:

“Luana is a very well-rounded player that dominates all the skills. She brings the international experience and will be a contributor to our team from day one.”

Angelica Gonzalez – Outside Hitter – Puerto Rico

Gonzalez has a family history with the sport of volleyball in Puerto Rico. Both of her parents played at the professional level and for the National Team. They were each regarded as the top blockers in Puerto Rico professional league history at one point in their careers. Angelica has developed her volleyball career between Florida and Georgia where she played on some of the top club teams in the area. Gonzalez was selected to the Georgia High School All-State Team. She completed her high school career with Lassiter HS in Marietta, Ga.

Coach Morales on Gonzalez:

“She has been getting better every year and is a big threat on the net both hitting and blocking.”

Lexi Owen – Setter – Owensboro, Ky.

Owen is regarded as one of the top Setters in the area and enjoyed an excellent club season in 2021-22. That success translated into her senior season at Daviess County HS. She was recently named an All-County First Team player.

Coach Morales on Owen:

“She will give us a lot of depth in the setting position and her competitiveness will make everyone better in our team.”

Holland Morris – Pin Hitter/Middle Blocker – Florence, Ky.

Holland is a native of Florence, Ky. who played at Randall K. Cooper High School. She is a versatile player who can play multiple positions including middle blocker, defensive specialist, right side and outside. Morris was named to the 2022 AVCA All-American Watch List and was an All-Region Honorable Mention in 2021.

Coach Morales on Morris:

“Holland is a very hard-working player always looking to get better. She will bring a lot to our practices and will give us a lot because she can play in multiple spots. Her abilities increase the depth of our team while giving us multiple options .”