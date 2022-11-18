UE Volleyball adds top 100 Recruit Chloe Cline

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – The next recruiting class for University of Evansville head volleyball Coach Fernando Morales has taken shape with the Purple Aces adding one of the top 100 high school players in the Nation for the second year in a row.

Joining the UE program is Chloe Cline. The 6-foot-1 middle Blocker comes to Evansville from Pleasant Valley (Iowa) High School where she was teammates with current Aces freshman Kora Ruff.

“Chloe is a great addition to our program, she is a hard working player who puts her team first all the time. It is no coincidence she got picked in the top 100 high school players with her work ethic and team mentality,” Morales exclaimed . “She played in high school with Kora so they will have that connection already set, plus she will Graduate early and enroll in UE the Spring semester so she will be working with the team for 6-7 months before her first match. We can’ t wait to have her in our gym!”

Cline was recognized by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) as a 2022 High School Second Team All-American. Both AVCA All-America Teams include 50 players. She garnered Iowa Class 5A All-State Volleyball First Team Accolades earlier this week by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.

As a senior at Pleasant Valley, Cline helped her team earn a spot in the Class 5A State Volleyball Championship. Cline accumulated 2.8 kills per set in her final high school season while adding 71 blocks and 36 aces. She hit .387.