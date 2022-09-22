UE men’s basketball inches closer to start of Ragland era

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) – Nearly a month away from the start of another college basketball season, the University of Evansville men’s basketball team is ready to begin a new era under first-year head Coach David Ragland.

The Purple Aces have a challenging road ahead for Ragland’s first season at the helm, starting with eight non-conference games on the road compared to just three home games before conference play.

[PREVIOUS: UE men’s basketball facing long road stretch to open 2022-23 season]

14 Sports caught up with Ragland after the 2022-23 schedule was Revealed last week.

“The biggest thing is we have bodies on the floor, that’s most important if we can have bodies on the floor consistently that are healthy and available to go,” Ragland said. “They do like each other, which is good. I’m encouraged because they’re working, they’re responding well. We’re coaching them up, coaching them hard and they’re responding in a good way. If we can keep doing that, we’ll see where that lands us.”

The Aces traveled to St. Louis on Wednesday for the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball media day.

Exhibition play begins against Oakland City at the Ford Center on Saturday, Oct. 29.

