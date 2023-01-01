Udupi: Poornaprajna College to host All India Inter-varsity level men’s volleyball tourney 2022-23

Daijiworld Media Network – Udupi (JD)

Udupi, Jan 1: Under the joint auspices of Mangalore University and Poornaprajna College Udupi, the “All India Inter University Level Men’s Volleyball Tournament 2022 -23” will be held at Poornaprajna College from January 4 to 8, said Dr Kishore Kumar CK, Registrar, Mangalore University.

He was Addressing a press conference held at Poornaprajna College, Udupi ahead of the all India inter university level men’s volleyball tournament 2022-23.

Sixteen teams from four zones, 250 athletes, 40 sports coaches, 50 team managers and referees will participate in this five-day sports event. This is the first indoor sports tournament in South India in recent years.

The sports tournament will be launched on January 4 at 7:30 am with a Bhumi Puja officiated by Swamiji of Udupi Sri Admar Mutt.

The inauguration ceremony will be held with the Blessings of Sri Vishwapriya Teertha Swamiji and Sri Eeshapriya Swamiji of Admar Mutt, on January 5 at 10:30 am. Governor of Karnataka Thawar Chand Gehlot will be the chief guest on the occasion.

Speaking about the organization of the sports event Dr GS Chandrashekar, Honorary secretary, Poornaprajna College managing committee said “Our founder Sri Vibhudesha Theertha Swamiji always proclaimed self reliance. They wanted to stop the brain drain system and for this reason the Poornaprajna research institution was established in Bengaluru. It is a prestigious institution for research scholars. He also wished that students of his institute should participate and excel in sports. Poornaprajna institutions always encourage students in co-curricular and sports activities. We are spending around Rs 50 to 60 Lac for this sports event. Our children should interact and stimulate.”

The team that will represent India for the World Championship will be selected from this tournament. International Standard Indoor Volleyball Stadium, with latest technology using German Hanger has been constructed in Poornaprajna College Udupi specially for this event. The matches will be held day and night. Free accommodation will be provided for athletes, team managers, referees, with South and North Indian style catering.

On January 7, at 5:30 pm there will be a special program ‘Prajna Gaurava,’ in which sportspersons who have achieved national and international level will be honored. The closing ceremony will be held on January 8 at 7 pm after the final match.

National level volleyball players Ashwal Rai, Vinup Kumar, Karthik Kumar and renowned volleyball team of India Kolkotta Thunderbolts will be participating in the event to encourage players.

Dr Gerald Santosh D’Souza, Director, Department of Physical Education Mangalore University, Dr Raghavendra A, Principal Sukumar, the Coordinator were present on the occasion.