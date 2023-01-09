Udupi: All India volleyball tournament – ​​Kurukshethra University emerge Champions

Daijiworld Media Network – Udupi (JD/MS)

Udupi, Jan 9: Kurukshethra University emerged as the winners of the volleyball tournament that was held for inter-university pan India.

SRM University Chennai bagged the second place while Calicut University and Mangalore University took the third and fourth positions respectively.

The tournament was organized at Vibhudhesha indoor stadium of Poornaprajna college in the city.

Savan of Kurukshethra University was adjudged as the best smasher of the tournament while Sameer got the best setter award. Srikant of SRM Chennai got the best Libero award while Srijan Shetty was awarded the best Blocker prize. Arun of Calicut University was declared the best all-rounder. Suryansh of Kurukshethra University was declared as the man of the tournament.

Seer of Adamaru Math Sri Eshapriyatheertha Swamiji was present at the valedictory ceremony and congratulated the sportsmen.

Mahabaleshwar Bhat, CEO and MD of Karnataka Bank, K Raghupati Bhat, MLA of Udupi, Rajgopal, AGM of Karnataka Bank, Gurme Suresh Shetty, Dr GS Chandrashekhar, Prashant Holla, Ganesh Hebbar, Gerald Santhosh D’Souza, Sukanya Mary and Sukumar were present

Prashant Holla welcomed the gathering. Sukumar rendered a vote of thanks. Sumalatha compared the event.