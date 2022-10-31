Udinski Claims CAA Football Offensive Player of the Week

Richmond, Va.— For the second time this season, Graduate quarterback Reece Udinski (North Wales, Pa.) has been named the Colonial Athletic Association Football Offensive Player of the Week.

Udinski was instrumental in the Spiders’ 31-21 win over Maine Saturday, going 26-33 (78.8%) for 368 yards while throwing for a pair of touchdowns and running in two of his own.

He helped the Spiders off to a perfect start, rushing in touchdowns from six and three yards before connecting with Jakob Herres (Easton, Pa.) on a season-long 63-yard touchdown pass all in the Spiders’ first three drives. They later connected with Leroy Henley (Pompano Beach, Fla.) on a 21-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter to help give Richmond its third-straight win. Udinski has thrown for over 300 yards in five of the last six games.

This is the fourth Player of the Week Honor for Richmond this season. Udinsky was named Offensive Player of the Week after the Stony Brook game, Andrew Lopez (New Orleans, La.) earned Special Teams Player of the Week after his performance against Villanova and Jeremiah Grant (South Orange, NJ) took home the honor after the Hampton game, giving Richmond a CAA Player of the Week in the last three weeks.

Up next, Udinski and the Spiders return home to take on New Hampshire Saturday, Nov. 5. Kickoff is set for 3:30 pm in Robins Stadium.