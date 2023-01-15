Udinese vs. Bologna: Live Stream Serie A Canada Online, Channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Both Udinese and Bologna have performed beyond what many might have expected of them this season, but each outfit has looked off-kilter of late as they look to get their Serie A trajectories back on track. Back-to-back defeats against AS Roma and Atalanta is hardly how Bologna would have hoped to celebrate its return to action following the 2022 World Cup, while Udinese hasn’t won a league fixture since the first week of October. Le Zebrette are still eighth in the table and will retain some outside hope of Qualifying for Europe, but a sharp turnaround in results is needed sooner rather than later if they’re to rescue those plans.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button