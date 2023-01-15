Udinese vs. Bologna: Live Stream Serie A Canada Online, Channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Both Udinese and Bologna have performed beyond what many might have expected of them this season, but each outfit has looked off-kilter of late as they look to get their Serie A trajectories back on track. Back-to-back defeats against AS Roma and Atalanta is hardly how Bologna would have hoped to celebrate its return to action following the 2022 World Cup, while Udinese hasn’t won a league fixture since the first week of October. Le Zebrette are still eighth in the table and will retain some outside hope of Qualifying for Europe, but a sharp turnaround in results is needed sooner rather than later if they’re to rescue those plans.

While Andrea Sottil’s side started this season spectacularly and have since drifted, Bologna has progressed in the opposite direction and managed to put a poor start behind them on the rise to 12th.

The World Cup in Qatar came at a terrible time for Thiago Motta’s men considering they had won five of six matches leading up to the competition and have since lost that momentum.

Their charge has been led by one Marko Arnautovic, who has proved there’s life in those 33-year-old legs yet, scoring eight goals so far this season to sit just two behind top-scorer Victor Osimhen:

Motta must do without the Austrian’s talents at the Dacia Arena, however, while Joshua Zirkzee, Lorenzo De Silvestri and Kevin Bonifazi are also set to sit this one out. If that wasn’t enough of a dampener on the visiting outfit’s options, Gary Medel and Nicolas Dominguez are also out of the running after each picking up their fifth cautions of the campaign in Monday’s 2-1 defeat to Atalanta.

Udinese will be boosted by the return of Spanish winger Gerard Deulofeu as he eyes his first start of the calendar year following injury, although left-back Adam Masina is still absent due to injury.

