UCSC Women’s soccer Dominates in season opener

The UC Santa Cruz Women’s soccer team had five players score goals Thursday as it opened its season with a 5-0 rout of host Pacific Union in Angwin.

Sophomore midfielder Bronwyn Eyre scored in the first minute on a pass from Julia Hernandez, and senior Karina Bulli and sophomore Ana Villa tacked on goals in the first half.

Sophomore Amanda Scott made it 4-0 after she converted Alyssa Diaz-Tucker’s pass, and sophomore Arianna LePage produced the final tally.

Goalies Alyssa Diaz-Tucker and Makenna Curtis each played a half for UCSC and made a combined three saves.

The Banana Slugs (1-0-0) host Emerson (1-0) at UCSC’s Lower East Field on Saturday at 4 pm The Lions beat Regis of Massachusetts in their opener.

Men’s soccer

At UCSC 1, CMS 1: Adrian Jacobs scored on a pass from Will Barba in the 37th minute, but the Banana Slugs gave up the lead late and settled for a draw in their season opener Thursday.

CM-S’s Justin Blachman converted a pass from Tommy Brown in the 87th minute to Forge the draw.

Goalie Arman Salimi made one save over 90 minutes for the Banana Slugs (0-0-1), who host Macalester to open the UCSC Labor Day Tournament on Saturday at 11:30 am

Girls volleyball

At Harbor 3, Notre Dame Salinas 0: The Pirates rallied from a 23-13 deficit in the third set to complete their nonleague sweep, 25-17, 25-14, 25-23, Thursday.

Sophomore outside hitter Isla Johnson had 10 kills, 12 digs and three aces for Harbor. Junior outside hitter Holly Pendergraft had six kills and 14 digs, sophomore setter Maren O’Farrell had 18 assists, six kills, and two aces, and junior outside hitter Dakotah Johnson had four kills.

Harbor (6-2) begins league play at San Lorenzo Valley on Tuesday at 7:30 pm

Half Moon Bay 3, at Scotts Valley 0: Senior setter Morgan Lipman had 16 assists and two service aces, but the Falcons dropped their nonleague match 25-22, 25-15, 25-22 on Thursday.

Senior libero Naiya Samios McQuain had 14 digs for the Falcons, and sophomore opposite Sydney Barnes had seven kills.

The Falcons (2-3) host Santa Cruz on Tuesday at 7 pm

Monte Vista Christian 3, at Rancho San Juan 0: The Mustangs won 25-17 25-9 25-18 in their nonleague match Thursday to complete their third straight three-game sweep.

The Mustangs (3-1) play at St. Francis on Tuesday at 6 pm

Soquel 3, at Hollister 0: Senior outside hitter Maddie Peterson had nine kills and the Knights earned a 25-15, 25-19, 25-16 sweep on Wednesday in nonleague action.

Kayla Rhee-Pizano had three aces for the Knights (5-3), who host Aptos on Tuesday at 7:30 pm

Surfing

WRV Outer Banks Pro: Santa Cruz’s Keanna Miller and Esme Brigham advanced from the Round of 48 at the World Surf League’s WRV Outer Banks Pro in Nags Head, North Carolina, on Friday.

Miller posted a two-wave total of 10.34 to win her 20-minute heat, and Brigham posted a 9.90 total and finished second to American Maddie Stanton (10.57) in her heat.

In the Round of 32, Brigham competes in Heat 4, Santa Cruz’s Autumn Hays goes in Heat 6, and Miller competes in Heat 8.

