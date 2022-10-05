UCSC removes interim tag for soccer Coach Lilia Dosalmas

Susan Harriman, UC Santa Cruz’s Director of Athletics & Recreation, named Lilia Dosalmas the head coach of the Banana Slugs’ Women’s soccer team on Tuesday, the school reported.

Harriman, previously the interim head coach, has the Banana Slugs off to a 5-2-2 start. She replaced former head Coach Lauren Nadler, who left in July to take over as Women’s head soccer Coach at D-II Academy of Art.

“We welcome Lilia’s promotion to head coach of the Women’s soccer team,” Harriman said. “Coach Dosalmas has made a mark at other programs in California, and we are thrilled to have her energetic approach of teaching through coaching and the impact she is having on our Women’s soccer student-athletes in the classroom, in the Santa Cruz community and on the competitive playing field.”

Dosalmas is in her first season after joining the Slugs last spring as an Assistant coach. She previously served as head coach at former Coast-to-Coast Conference member Mills College for six seasons. While at Mills, she led the Cyclones to qualify for the Great South Athletic Conference Playoffs in 2015, the ACAA conference Playoffs in 2016, ’17, and 2019 and again to the Coast-to-Coast Conference postseason tournament in ’21.

Dosalmas also coached at Merritt College and Diablo Valley College.

Men’s soccer

UCSC 3, at Fresno Pacific 0: Luca Bravo, Caleb Lee, and Tyler Allred scored their first goals of the season as the Banana Slugs overwhelmed the Division II Sunbirds on Tuesday to snap a three-game losing streak.

Zander Crawford, Will Barba and Furio Jacomini were credited with assists.

“It was a great win for us,” UCSC Coach Mike Runeare told goslugs.com. “The guys have been working hard in training, staying positive and finally, with excellent finishing, found the back of the net.”

The Banana Slugs (2-6-3) play at Redlands (2-4-3) on Saturday at 7 pm

College football

Reyes earns Honor: Santa Cruz’s Marcos Reyes, a senior running back at Chapman University, was named the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s Offensive Athlete of the Week on Sept. 26.

Reyes, a former standout at Aptos High, rushed for three touchdowns in a 56-13 nonconference win over La Verne on Sept. 24. He finished with seven carries for 89 yards and one reception for 26 yards to surpass 100 yards of total offense.

