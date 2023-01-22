UCSC men’s volleyball breaks out broom at Slug Slam, records four sweeps

The UC Santa Cruz men’s volleyball team won two more matches Saturday at its tournament, the UCSC Slug Slam, and finished the two-day event with a 4-0 record and four sweeps.

UCSC freshman outside hitter Riley Norman was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, and freshman setter Leo Tuncer, a Santa Cruz High alum, was named to the all-tournament team.

Norman had 10 kills, five digs and three aces in UCSC’s 25-21, 25-14, 25-11 win over Illinois Wesleyan at Kaiser Permanente Arena in the morning. Tuncer had 18 assists and two blocks, and Maxwell Mednick had eight digs. Noy Fisher had seven kills, and Colton Jeffrey had five kills and six digs.

In the evening, Norman had 10 kills and two blocks in a 25-21, 25-18, 25-22 win over Fontbonne of Clayton, Missouri. Mohan Duvvuri had 22 assists, and Mednick had seven digs. Jeffrey had nine kills and five digs, and Tuncer had nine kills, 13 assists and three blocks.

North Park’s Emmanuel Eugene, Cal Lutheran’s Taylor Marks, IWU’s Michael Eastman, Edgewood’s Gavin Patterson, and Fontbonne’s Cameron Graves were also named to the all-tournament team.

UCSC (5-0) is off to its best start since 2021, when it opened its season with straight wins.

The NCAA D-III Banana Slugs host NAIA program UC Merced (0-0) at the West Field House on Thursday at 3 pm

Women’s basketball

UCSC 57, at Cal Lutheran 44: Ashley Kowack had 22 points, six steals and two rebounds in the Banana Slugs’ win in Thousand Oaks on Saturday.

Amanda Inserra and Tess Oakley-Stilson each had eight points and five rebounds, and Kaylee Murphy had six points, eight assists and 11 rebounds.

Naomi Gipson scored 11 points to lead the Regals (10-6).

UCSC (12-4) plays at Pomona-Pitzer (5-10) in Claremont on Sunday at 1 pm

Men’s basketball

At Colorado College 82, UCSC 69: Zino Okah had 19 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals in the Banana Slugs’ loss in Colorado Springs on Saturday.

Ian McCloskey had 14 points and two steals, but committed seven of the Banana Slugs’ 28 turnovers. Justin Yasukochi scored 12 points.

Dinari Boykin had 30 points, 12 rebounds, seven steals and four assists to lead the Tigers (8-9).

UCSC (8-9) plays at NAIA program Cal Maritime (6-11) in Vallejo on Thursday at 7:30 pm

Girls basketball

Harbor 39, Downtown College Prep 17: Senior forward Molly Endert-Tatum scored 14 points to lead the Pirates in their nonleague win Saturday.

Senior guard Maya Manildi and sophomore forward Abigail Higgins each scored eight points for Harbor.

The Pirates (7-10, 0-6) host Aptos (6-14, 2-4) on Tuesday at 6 pm

Monte Vista Christian 1, Marina 0: Senior Luke Hollingsworth scored the lone goal as the Mustangs knocked off the Mariners at Seaside High on Saturday in the teams’ PCAL Cypress Division match.

MVC (4-4-3, 3-1-0) hosts North Monterey County on Wednesday at 5:45 pm

Women’s swimming

At Cal Poly-SLO 157, UCSC 123: Junior Maddy Gruender took first in the 200-yard backstroke (2:09.74) for UCSC’s lone event win Saturday.

Men’s swimming

At Cal Poly-SLO 164, UCSC 114: MVC alum Andrew Sullivan helped produce two first-place finishes for the Mustangs in their dual meet against the Banana Slugs. They won the 200 freestyle in 1:43.99, and helped the 400 freestyle relay team win in 3:07.43.

Boys basketball

At Aptos 50, Soquel 36: Lawrence Ingram had a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds and the Mariners rallied for the SCCAL win Friday night.

Soquel led 25-20 at the half.

Trevor Brady scored 10 points for Aptos, and Harrison Bloom and Kevin Hamlyn each scored right points.

On Tuesday at 7:30 pm, Aptos (13-7, 5-1) plays at Harbor (11-8, 2-4) while Soquel (8-10, 3-2) hosts Scotts Valley (9-11, 2 -4).

Reporting Scores

Coaches are encouraged to report scores and highlights to [email protected] following games. Please include your name and contact number in the email.