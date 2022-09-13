UCSC men’s soccer doubled up in road loss at Willamette

The UC Santa Cruz men’s soccer team suffered a 4-2 loss to Willamette in Salem, Oregon, on Monday.

It was the most goals the Banana Slugs have scored through six games this season, and the team’s second game in as many days after knocking off George Fox 1-0 in Newberg, Oregon, Sunday.

The Banana Slugs dug themselves a 3-0 hole by the 21st minute in their match against Willamette, but battled back with goals from Paolo Santiago and Max Beldner before the half. The Bearcats’ Pierce Gallaway produced an insurance goal in the 85th minute on a free kick.

Tanner Boyea assisted on both UCSC goals, and Beldner was also credited with an assist.

A total of seven yellow cards were handed out, five going to UCSC players for unsafe or unsportsmanlike play.

Goalie Arman Salimi made three saves for UCSC in 90 minutes of play; his counterpart Pierluca Carnovale made five saves.

In the win over George Fox, Adrian Jacobs scored his second goal of the season in the 88th minute. It was assisted by Will Barba. Salimi made one save in recording the shutout.

UCSC (1-3-2), in the midst of a five-game road trip, plays at Menlo (3-2-1) in Atherton on Saturday at 4 pm

Running

5th Avenue Mile: Nikki Hiltz, an Aptos native who identifies as nonbinary, took second place in the Women’s pro race at the New Balance 5th Avenue Mile in Manhattan, NY, on Sunday

Hiltz finished in 4:17.4. Great Britain’s Laura Muir, a silver medalist in the 1,500-meter race at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, won in a course-record 4:14.8. American Eleanor Fulton took third in 4:18.0.

A total of 8,504 runners competed; 4,472 men, 3,999 women and 33 non-binary.

