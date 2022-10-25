UCSB Women’s volleyball falls to Hawai’i

The UCSB Women’s volleyball team (12-8, 8-2) fell in its first-place battle on the island Saturday night as the Gauchos lost to Hawai’I (11-6, 9-1) in four sets 25-21, 20-15, 25-18, 25-22.

On the Stat Sheet

Michelle Ohwobete set a new season-high leading all players with 18 kills at a .271 clip to go with six digs and three blocks.

Tallulah Froley was her usual potent self, sending down 14 kills at a .323 clip.

Macall Peed continued to Impress at the Stan Sheriff Center as after last year’s 27 digs on the island, she went for another 20 Tonight to lead all players. She added nine assists as well.

Briana McKnight narrowly missed a double-double, collecting nine kills and 13 digs.

In her home state, Mehana Ma’a tallied a 21 assist, 10 dig double-double.

UCSB outhit UH .234 to .220 and outblocked the home team 10 to eight.

How it Happened

The conference’s top two teams traded points through the early going in the opening set until a 5-1 run in the Rainbow Wahine’s favor gave them a 14-10 lead. UCSB battled back to make it a 20-18 game late but Hawai’i would manage to trade points and hold off the Gauchos’ late comeback to seal it.

After trailing by as much as four at 15-11 in the second frame, the Gauchos began chipping away at the Bows’ lead until they were tied at 19 apiece. From there UCSB closed out the set on a 6-1 run fueled by kills from Wilson and McKnight and a huge block by Wilson and Froley to take its sole set of the night.

Hawai’i bounced back in set three, as after the two teams traded points early the Rainbow Wahine began to build their lead, going on a 7-2 run to all but put the frame away with a 22-16 lead. They would close it out on a 10-4 run to regain the lead in the overall match.

The fourth and final set was all Hawai’i early as the home team jumped out to an early lead and stretched it to as much as six at 16-10, but the Gauchos weren’t finished. UCSB chipped away and used a 4-1 run thanks to a block and a trio of kills by Ohwobete to make it a two-point game at 21-19. Unfortunately, UH was able to recover, find its footing and put the set away.

Next Up

The Gauchos now return home to host UC Irvine next Thursday before seeing UC San Diego on Sunday. UCSB topped both teams the first time through The Big West schedule.

Daniel Moebus-Bowles writes about sports for UCSB.

email: [email protected]