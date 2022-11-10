UCSB Arts & Lectures Presents Jazz Musician Matthew Whitaker | Arts & Entertainment

Posted on November 9, 2022

| 2:32 p.m

UCSB Arts & Lectures will present pianist and composer Matthew Whitaker, 8 pm Thursday, Nov. 17 at Campbell Hall.

At age 10, Whitaker opened for Stevie Wonder’s induction into the Apollo Theater Hall of Fame. At 15, he became a Yamaha Artist, the youngest musician to join the Stellar group of jazz pianists.

Now, the 21-year-old composer and pianist makes his Santa Barbara debut following two acclaimed albums and a feature on CBS’ “60 Minutes.”

“I am a musician, who happens to be blind,” said Whitaker. “I have been blessed with a God-given gift and my prayer is that I can continue to be a blessing and inspiration to others.”

Born in 2001 in Hackensack, New Jersey, Whitaker grew up surrounded by music. His love for playing music first began when he was just three years old after his grandfather gave him a small Yamaha keyboard.

At nine, Whitaker. began teaching himself how to play the Hammond B3 organ. Four years later, he became the youngest artist to be endorsed by Hammond in its 80-plus year history. He was also named a Yamaha Artist at 15, becoming the youngest musician to join the Stellar group of jazz pianists.

Whitaker. has toured in the US and abroad, Performing at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, Apollo Theater, Carnegie Hall, and Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York; SFJAZZ Center in San Francisco; the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC, and at international Venues in France, Italy, Germany, Indonesia, UK, Australia, Switzerland, Portugal, Japan, Spain, Morocco, and South Korea.​

​In 2010, Whitaker was a Winner in the “Child Stars of Tomorrow” competition, as part of Amateur Night at the Apollo. A year later, at age 10, he was invited to perform at Stevie Wonder’s induction into the Apollo Theater’s Hall of Fame.

In ​2019 and 2020, Whitaker was a Winner of the ASCAP Foundation Herb Alpert Young Jazz Composers Award for his original compositions “Emotions” and “Underground!”

Matthew Whitaker is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures in association with UCSB Global Engagement as part of International Education Week. Tickets are $30-$45 general public, $15 UCSB students with current student ID.

For tickets or more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures, 805-893-3535 or visit www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu.