UC’s Visiting Writers Series to host an in-person return

The creative writing program at the University of Cincinnati, offered through the College of Arts and Sciences, hosts its Visiting Writers Series each semester to welcome distinguished authors to campus to read their work.

Program coordinators are excited to announce that this year, the series will be held in-person, after two years of a virtual format. The event is free and open to the public. It will take place on Sept. 14 at 5:30 pm in the Elliston Poetry Room, located in Langsam Library, 2911 Woodside Drive. There will also be a live virtual option offered.

“After two years of hosting remote events, we are thrilled to return to an in-person visiting Writers series,” says Jennifer Habel, Coordinator of creative writing. “The experience of listening to literature as part of a live audience is a uniquely meaningful one. It creates a sense of community and allows audience members to feel connected to the author.”

The first event with be a combined fiction and Poetry reading. Two UC alumni will be reading to kick off the first event of the year, Luke Geddes and Yalie Saweda Kamara. Geddes earned his PhD in creative writing and comparative literature from UC, where Kamara earned her PhD in creative writing and English literature.