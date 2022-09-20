UConn’s Paige Bueckers has a name, image and likeness deal with Bose
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
Paige Bueckers won’t be on the court of the UConn Women’s basketball team this season as she recovers from ACL surgery.
But Bueckers, among the most marketable college athletes in the country, will continue to be visible in the name, image and likeness space. On Monday, she announced to her 1 million Instagram followers that she has an endorsement deal with audio equipment company Bose.