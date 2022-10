This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

Former UConn Women’s basketball star Napheesa Collier married longtime boyfriend, Alex Bazzell, Friday evening in St. Louis, Mo.

A handful of former Huskies attended Collier’s wedding, including Kia Nurse, Kyla Irwin, Gabby Williams, Azurá Stevens and Katie Lou Samuelson.

Collier and Bazzell began dating during her junior year at UConn before getting engaged in October 2019. Bazzell is a trainer who works with high-profile athletes in the NBA and college basketball. The two met when he began helping to train Collier during her college career.

In May, the couple had their first child, daughter Mila Sarah Bazzell.

After sitting out this year’s WNBA preseason and delivering Mila, Collier returned to the court in early August for the Minnesota Lynx. Collier said it was important for her to return and play at the end of the season alongside WNBA Legend and Lynx teammate Sylvia Fowles before Fowles’ retirement this offseason.

Collier graduated from UConn in 2019 and was a member of the Huskies’ 2016 national championship team. She was a two-time AAC Player of the Year and an All-American in college.

Minnesota drafted Collier sixth overall in the 2019 WNBA Draft. That year, Collier was named the WNBA Rookie of the Year and an All-Star.

The former Husky won her first Olympic Gold medal with Team USA last summer at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.