UConn Women’s basketball will rely on freshman Ayanna Patterson
Andre Patterson noticed something different about his daughter Ayanna when she came home to Indiana from her first session at UConn earlier this summer.
She was mature, more confident. On the basketball court, she explained what parts of her game she needed to improve upon, and what exercises and drills she needed to better herself. She attacked drills instead of just going through the motions. If she missed a shot, she got upset instead of brushing it off and moving on like she had in the past.