UConn Women’s basketball will rely on freshman Ayanna Patterson

Andre Patterson noticed something different about his daughter Ayanna when she came home to Indiana from her first session at UConn earlier this summer.

She was mature, more confident. On the basketball court, she explained what parts of her game she needed to improve upon, and what exercises and drills she needed to better herself. She attacked drills instead of just going through the motions. If she missed a shot, she got upset instead of brushing it off and moving on like she had in the past.

She was more focused than Andre had ever seen.

Ayanna had only been in Storrs working out with the UConn Women’s basketball team for six weeks, yet she came home a new person.

“When she came back after being up there working out, there was a confidence level about herself that she had figured out she could do this,” Andre said. “I saw a different energy in her body, a different focus in her mind and saw different results. … When she came back from those six weeks, she was Jedi-focused.”

Ayanna’s freshman season at UConn officially begins this Sunday when the Huskies debut their 2022-23 team to fans in an exhibition against Kutztown (1 pm, XL Center) before the regular season opener on Nov. 10 against Northeastern.

Like any UConn freshman, there are lofty expectations on Patterson’s shoulders. She was the No. 4 overall Recruit in the Class of 2022. She knows how to dunk. At 6-foot-2, she’s a Monster Blocker and rebounder and can score in the paint when needed. And now, with fellow freshman Ice Brady out for the year with a dislocated patella, Patterson will be looked upon to be a frontcourt energy boost off the bench and live up to being named the Big East Preseason Freshman of the Year.

Those who know her, know she’s ready for the challenge.

“Ayanna has skills that no one else on our team has athletically, basketball-wise there’s some work to do, but in terms of just pure what she can do physically, it’s different than anyone else on our team,” UConn Coach Geno Auriemma said . “Hopefully that translates into the basketball end of it and if it does, then we’ll have a pretty good player on our hands.”

Passion for basketball

Ayanna, which is Swahili for beautiful flower, started basketball around age 5, but at the time it was just for fun — despite the fact she was playing in a local recreational league against third graders.

Basketball was the first sport. Then came soccer, cheerleading, dance and cross country, but it was in track and field that her Athletic Talent blossomed.

Photo courtesy of Andre Patterson

“Track was Ayanna’s first love,” Andre says. “She was really good in track. When she was in elementary school, she was beating all of the kids in elementary and junior high, so the track Coach had her running against the high school girls. She really excelled in track and basketball was more , ‘I do it because my friends do it.’ “

Ayanna ran the Sprint Races including the 100 and 200-meter dashes along with the 4×100-meter relay while also competing in the long jump. In 2016, as a 13-year-old, she placed second in the 100 at the USATF Indiana Association Junior Olympic Championships with a personal best of 12.69 seconds (a mark that if she were a high schooler would rank her No. 22 all- time on the Indiana state record list for the event).

An ankle injury during her freshman year at Homestead High School forced her to take a break from track. It was during that time, she realized she wanted to go all in for basketball.

She had been playing the sport throughout middle school — she got her first college offer in the seventh grade — but it was as she began high school that it became her No. 1 passion.

“She was a free spirit when it came to playing basketball,” Andre said. “It was just natural to her. She could run, she could dribble and stuff like that.”





Photo courtesy of Andre Patterson





Photo courtesy of Andre Patterson

Ayanna Patterson’s first love was track and field, but she also participated in cheerleading. (Andre Patterson/contributed photos)

Andre started waking up in the early hours of the morning, around 5 am and 6 am, to the sound of Ayanna dribbling a basketball downstairs in the living room. She didn’t like sitting on the bench, so she put in the extra time to better herself.

Ayanna listened when Andre, who coached local girls’ basketball teams, told her to learn how to do the things that others couldn’t. If a teammate was a really good shooter, learn how to be a really good rebounder.

“She took that to heart,” Andre says.

After she graduated from eighth grade, Memorial Park Middle School in Fort Wayne Retired her jersey as she was invited to nationally-recognized elite youth summer Camps across the country, including Blue Star 30.

‘Winning is more important’

When she arrived at Homestead High, her talent on the court grew, yet she remained grounded knowing that her work ethic and who she was off the court meant more than any stat line or accolade.

Rod Parker, Homestead’s varsity girls’ basketball coach, says it was Ayanna’s excitement to simply be on the court playing and her selflessness that first stood out.

“She really enjoys the success of her teammates and it’s great when you got a player like Ayanna who’s a leader, gets a lot of attention for her accolades, and is also just so excited for her teammates when they play well or do something well on the basketball court,” they said. “She’s the first to give them a high-five and smile.”





Photo courtesy of Andre Patterson





Photo courtesy of Andre Patterson

Ayanna Patterson and her dad, Andre. (Andre Patterson/contributed photos)

As much as she wanted to win each and every game, Ayanna focused on making the correct pass to an open teammate instead of putting up big numbers to be the star of the game, Parker said.

“She was just very consistent in doing that and that’s one of the reasons why she’s the type of player that for us everybody wanted to play with, and I think that’s special,” Parker said. “Winning is more important to her than personal accolades. That’s one of the things that makes her a special individual because she wants to do whatever she can to help the team win. She was never a kid who got wrapped up in her stats when she played. She never asked. I don’t think she ever knew her stats. All that mattered to her was that she won.”

But it was soon that her stats put the nation on notice. By her senior year, she was averaging 25.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game.

She became a force in the paint. She taught herself how to read and predict defenses, how to find open teammates and use her versatility on both ends of the court.

“When she was a senior, I mean, she just controlled things,” Parker said. “She just owned the paint. She was an enforcer.”

Ayanna went viral for posting clips of her dunking in practices. She didn’t get many open opportunities to do so during games. The one time she tried, she jumped too early and missed, which resulted in a technical.

She was named a McDonald’s, Jordan Brand and SLAM All-American and the 2022 Indiana Miss Basketball. During the summer before her senior year, she won her first gold medal with Team USA at the 2021 3×3 U18 World Cup.

Now in Storrs, she’s already impressed her new teammates just as much.

“She’s just working so hard, and her athleticism is just paying off,” Dorka Juhász said. “She’s getting every single rebound. She’s jumping over our practice players’ heads. She’s just so aggressive. She’s not scared to score on people or get defensive stops. I think she’s doing a great job and I think she’s going to be a very important piece.”





Photo courtesy of Andre Patterson





Rod Parker / Contributed photo





Rod Parker/contributed photo

Ayanna Patterson and her dad, Andre (left) and playing for Homestead High (right). (Photos: Andre Patterson, Rob Parker)

She was scheduled to make her Collegiate dunking debut during last month’s First Night, but an ankle injury sidelined her. Ayanna says she’s prepared to win it next year, though.

“I was very bummed not to be able to participate in the dunk contest,” she said. “I was prepared like I had dunks in my head that I knew I wanted to do but physically just my body wasn’t ready for it. I mean hopefully next year, I get out there and do the dunks I have prepared and win it .”

Anticipation for Ayanna is high among UConn fans. On a team that’s already lost two players to season-ending injuries (Brady and Paige Bueckers), she should have an opportunity to make an impact as a freshman.

Big East coaches are expecting a lot. And while Ayanna takes being named the Big East Preseason Freshman of the Year as an honor, she understands it doesn’t mean anything unless she can help the Huskies accomplish the Ultimate feat come spring.

“It’s great to be thought of as preseason Freshman of the Year but the Ultimate goal is to win a national Championship as a team so if that comes along with it in the long run, being freshman of the year, that would be great, but if it doesn’t and we go for the ultimate goal, a national championship I think that would be best,” she said.