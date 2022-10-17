UConn Women’s basketball to play St. John’s at UBS Arena, home of New York Islanders

When UConn Women’s basketball travels to New York to battle St. John’s on Jan. 11 this season, it won’t play at the on-campus Carnesecca Arena. Instead, the Huskies will face the Red Storm at UBS Arena, the 18,500-seat home of the NHL’s New York Islanders.

It’ll be the first Women’s college basketball arena held at the venue, which opened in November 2021. Tickets will go on sale at 10 pm on Thursday, Oct. 20.

In addition to the UConn-St. John’s game, UBS Arena will host the Gotham Classic Men’s Basketball between Notre Dame and St. Bonaventure in December and the Harlem Globetrotters in February. When St. John’s men’s basketball faced Kansas there last season, the Jayhawks complained of a “slick” floor.

Last year, the Huskies were supposed to play Georgetown at Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington DC — home to the WNBA’s Washington Mystics — only to have the game canceled due to COVID-19.

Tip-off for UConn vs. St. John’s is set for 8 pm ET on Wednesday, Jan. 11. SNY will broadcast the game.

Exhibition contest to air on TV

UConn Women’s basketball’s exhibition contest against Kutztown on Nov. 6 will air in Connecticut on CW20. The school has not yet announced streaming options for the game, although the UConn Sports Network will have the radio call. Tip-off is set for 1 pm ET from the XL Center.

In addition to Kutztown, the Huskies will play a closed-door scrimmage against an unnamed opponent on Oct. 22. Geno Auriemma told Reporters at First Night that he couldn’t provide any more details until afterwards.

Elsewhere, Big East Media Day is set for tomorrow, Oct. 18 at Madison Square Garden. The conference will announce the results of the preseason poll in addition to the all-preseason awards and the all-preseason team. Auriemma and select players will speak to the media as well.